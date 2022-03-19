Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $14.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $235.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.97. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

