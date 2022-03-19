Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $6.35

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.05. Lufax shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 528,696 shares trading hands.

LU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Lufax by 9.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 463.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

