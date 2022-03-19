Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mace Security International stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.59. Mace Security International has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.

Get Mace Security International alerts:

About Mace Security International (Get Rating)

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.