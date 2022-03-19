Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Mace Security International stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.59. Mace Security International has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.
