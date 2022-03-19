Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of NYSE MCN opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $8.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
