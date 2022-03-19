Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MCN opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $8.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 732,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 142,987 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

