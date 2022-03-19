Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

MHLD stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $228.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. Maiden has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maiden by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maiden by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Maiden by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 61,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Maiden by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 474,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maiden during the 4th quarter worth about $1,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

