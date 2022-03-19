Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
MHLD stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $228.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. Maiden has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
About Maiden (Get Rating)
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
