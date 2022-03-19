MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

MMYT opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $37.40.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

