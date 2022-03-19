Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.32.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$25.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.96. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$22.76 and a one year high of C$28.09.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,574.71.

About Manulife Financial (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.