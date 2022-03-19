Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $12.38 on Friday. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $422.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marine Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $884,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marine Products by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marine Products by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marine Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marine Products by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

