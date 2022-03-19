Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,301 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

MGC opened at $156.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.85. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $136.38 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

