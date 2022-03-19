Marino Stram & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.73 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average of $121.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

