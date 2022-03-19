Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.
NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.