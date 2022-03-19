Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8,884.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

