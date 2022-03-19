Marshall T. Reynolds Sells 1,390 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FGBI opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.35. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 22.25%. Equities research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

