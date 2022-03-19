Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54.

About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

