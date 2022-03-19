Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney Sells 352 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $120.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.67.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 25.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Matson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.