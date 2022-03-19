Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.85.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 194.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 354,108 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,644,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 194,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAXR opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 1.21. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $42.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

About Maxar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.