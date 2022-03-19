McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $238.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.02. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,994,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

