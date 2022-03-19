McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Down 15.7% in February

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 5,970,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK opened at $299.05 on Friday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $299.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

