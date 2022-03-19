Members Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $727,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,032 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,005. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

