Members Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 693,155 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital makes up about 11.7% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Members Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Owl Rock Capital worth $22,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.48%.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

