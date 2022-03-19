MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,185.53 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,057.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,340.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.50 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.