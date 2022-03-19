Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lowered by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

