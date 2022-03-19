Micah Chen Sells 4,186 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $117,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Micah Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Micah Chen sold 5,037 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $206,567.37.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a market cap of $394.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $44.57.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 76.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 106,833.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 229.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

