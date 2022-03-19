Michael Cooper Purchases 30,000 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Director Michael Cooper acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,760,002 shares in the company, valued at C$365,817,773.34.
Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 4th, Michael Cooper acquired 320,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,678,400.00.
Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$29.74 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$20.81 and a one year high of C$30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
