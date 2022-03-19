Michael Cooper Purchases 30,000 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Director Michael Cooper acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,760,002 shares in the company, valued at C$365,817,773.34.

Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Cooper acquired 320,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,678,400.00.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$29.74 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$20.81 and a one year high of C$30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.25 to C$31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.94.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

