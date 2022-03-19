Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Bernadette M. Sohler Sells 1,000 Shares

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $103,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
