Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Bernadette M. Sohler Sells 1,000 Shares

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $103,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

