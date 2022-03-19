MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.