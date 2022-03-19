Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.
Minor International Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNRIF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minor International Public (MNRIF)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.