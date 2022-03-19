Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $5.67 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NXE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

NexGen Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.