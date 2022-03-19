Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Acas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $213.48 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.80 and a 200-day moving average of $220.29.

