Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Bonnie Cruickshank Lind Purchases 1,000 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) Director Bonnie Cruickshank Lind bought 1,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $11,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AVO stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $829.90 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Mission Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVO. TheStreet downgraded Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,238,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 392.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 391,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 53.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 225,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.