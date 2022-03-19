Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Up to $20.38

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.38, but opened at $21.31. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

MOLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $1,390,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $1,969,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth $8,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

