MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $475.00 at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $633.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. boosted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $496.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $398.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.77. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,362 shares of company stock worth $78,007,102 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

