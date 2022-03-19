Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.69.

MCO opened at $331.23 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $286.14 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

