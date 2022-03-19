Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.14

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.