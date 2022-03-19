Morgan Stanley Boosts Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $101.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.90.

SAIC opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.99. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

