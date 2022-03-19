Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on the stock.

BREE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.43) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 115.25 ($1.50).

Shares of BREE opened at GBX 85.70 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.72. Breedon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.48).

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

