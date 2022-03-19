Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Shares Up 3.2%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 24,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 103,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.
About Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano One Materials (NNOMF)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.