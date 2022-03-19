NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in NantHealth by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The company empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.