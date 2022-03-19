National Beverage Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of National Beverage in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Beverage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

National Beverage stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.96.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $5,216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,353,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,216 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.