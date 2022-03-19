National Beverage Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of National Beverage in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Beverage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

National Beverage stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.96.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $5,216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,353,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,216 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.