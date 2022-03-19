National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) PT Lowered to $13.50

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NESR. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $760.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 60,770 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 13.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 58.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

