National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) PT Lowered to $13.50

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NESR. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $760.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.