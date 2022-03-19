National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered National Grid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale lowered National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank lowered National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.56) to GBX 1,105 ($14.37) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered National Grid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $873.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.68. National Grid has a 52 week low of $57.95 and a 52 week high of $76.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

