National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.

NYSE:NNN opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

