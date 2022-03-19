NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 217,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,869,369 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $5.84.

Several brokerages have commented on NWG. UBS Group lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 350 ($4.55) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.97) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 315 ($4.10) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 44,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 1,586.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 598,618 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

