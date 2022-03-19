Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Navigator has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $601.98 million, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Navigator by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Navigator by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

