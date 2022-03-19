Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Navigator has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $601.98 million, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
About Navigator (Get Rating)
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navigator (NVGS)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.