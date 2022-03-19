Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

CECE stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $212.39 million, a PE ratio of 202.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 7,886 shares of company stock valued at $45,216 in the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

