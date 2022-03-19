NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.86 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.86.
In related news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.
