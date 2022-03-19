NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.86 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the second quarter worth $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

