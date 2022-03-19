NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.75. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 6,226 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

