NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.75. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 6,226 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.86.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
About NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.
