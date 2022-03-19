Network International’s (NETW) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 470 ($6.11) price target on the stock.

NETW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Network International from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 505 ($6.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.72) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 483 ($6.28).

NETW opened at GBX 249.90 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 30.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.37. Network International has a 52-week low of GBX 152.90 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 459.90 ($5.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other Network International news, insider Diane Radley acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £32,100 ($41,742.52).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

