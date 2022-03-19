NeuroChain Market Cap Reaches $345,412.20 (NCC)

NeuroChain (NCC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. NeuroChain has a total market cap of $345,412.20 and $10.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NeuroChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NeuroChain has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

NeuroChain Profile

NCC is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. NeuroChain’s total supply is 657,440,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,695,567 coins. The Reddit community for NeuroChain is /r/Neurochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NeuroChain’s official Twitter account is @neurochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NeuroChain is www.neurochaintech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuroChain is powered by an ecosystem of smart, fast, secure Bots that learn, evolve and get smarter through interaction and activity. Ultimately, they will autonomously resolve issues and propose solutions. NeuroChain replaces blockchain’s brute proof of work and proof of stake protocols by a powerful consensus based on involvement, relevance, and integrity. Built upon the logic of the human brain, this consensus performs better while using fewer resources. “

NeuroChain Coin Trading

