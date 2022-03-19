New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $77.68 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.46%.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $305,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

