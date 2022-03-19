New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock opened at $359.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.91 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.86.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

